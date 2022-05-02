Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,632 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after buying an additional 1,520,481 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $598,196,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,588,000 after buying an additional 110,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $2.62 on Monday, reaching $118.45. 901,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,531,627. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.33. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.43 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

