Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 25,618,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,364,966,000 after acquiring an additional 224,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.89. 3,540,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,789,473. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

