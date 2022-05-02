Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives $16.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLNE shares. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jonestrading started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,149,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,737,000 after purchasing an additional 370,209 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,846 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,705,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 316,110 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,059,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,538 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 99,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,638. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

