Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Short Interest Update

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in Class Acceleration by 3.4% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 407,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in Class Acceleration by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 109,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Class Acceleration during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Class Acceleration by 69.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Class Acceleration during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

CLAS stock remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,649. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79. Class Acceleration has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

