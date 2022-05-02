Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 2nd (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust’s (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 2nd. Claros Mortgage Trust had issued 5,524,934 shares in its initial public offering on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $103,040,019 based on an initial share price of $18.65. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Shares of NYSE:CMTG opened at $17.27 on Monday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,975,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,892,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,856,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,064,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate (CRE) finance company, focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional CRE assets located in the United States markets. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders.

