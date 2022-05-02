Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stake Raised by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,278 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,330,000 after purchasing an additional 146,409 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 195,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 138,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 681,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,054,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,000,782. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.82.

Citizens Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.