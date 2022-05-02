Citigroup Boosts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $280.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.75.

Shares of CME opened at $219.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.28. CME Group has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

