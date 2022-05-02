Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,855 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $51,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 105,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 70,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,138,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $325,598,000 after purchasing an additional 187,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $49.86. 22,487,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,769,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average is $56.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

