Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Cigna by 187.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,225 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cigna by 156.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,059 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cigna by 26.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after acquiring an additional 832,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after acquiring an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after acquiring an additional 377,954 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.35.

Cigna stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,949. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

