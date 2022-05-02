CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.71

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.71 and last traded at C$16.86, with a volume of 21596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.50.

Get CI Financial alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.08. The firm has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$762.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.8599999 EPS for the current year.

About CI Financial (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.