Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 1.2% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Investment House LLC owned 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $18,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CHD traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.29. 30,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,708. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.07.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

