China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Up 38.6% in April

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,307,800 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the March 31st total of 1,665,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23,078.0 days.

Shares of CHVKF opened at $2.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. China Vanke has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Get China Vanke alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Vanke from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.