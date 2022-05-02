China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,978,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 6,283,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39,890.0 days.
Shares of CHFFF opened at $0.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. China Everbright Environment Group has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $0.79.
China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
