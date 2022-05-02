China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,978,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 6,283,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39,890.0 days.

Shares of CHFFF opened at $0.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. China Everbright Environment Group has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

Get China Everbright Environment Group alerts:

China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Everbright Environment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Everbright Environment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.