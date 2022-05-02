Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Short Interest Update

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 4,720,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 86,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $154,571.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,873,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,190.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 37,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $93,028.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,871 shares of company stock valued at $351,892. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CKPT. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 73,468.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 22.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CKPT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,048. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.25). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 120.09% and a negative net margin of 21,145.52%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CKPT. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

