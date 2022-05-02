Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 48.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,762,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,386,000 after buying an additional 899,505 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3,841.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 568,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after buying an additional 554,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 67.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,912,000 after buying an additional 209,483 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $20,221,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,372,000 after purchasing an additional 134,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $110.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.87. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $97.53 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 115.18%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

