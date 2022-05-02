Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 72 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,821,000 after buying an additional 103,979 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 912.4% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $286.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.33 and a 200-day moving average of $324.38. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

