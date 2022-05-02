Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 682 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,974 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $104.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $140.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.13 and a 200-day moving average of $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

