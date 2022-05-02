Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 240 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after acquiring an additional 345,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after acquiring an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in 3M by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,651,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,136,000 after purchasing an additional 57,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

3M stock opened at $143.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.66 and its 200 day moving average is $165.03. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

