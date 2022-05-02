Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after buying an additional 1,033,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,538,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,026,000 after buying an additional 408,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 477,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,733,000 after buying an additional 235,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $185.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.56. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

