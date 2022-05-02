Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 1,964 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $99.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average is $90.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

