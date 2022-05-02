Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 150 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,529 shares of company stock worth $84,276,353 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.47.

American Express stock opened at $175.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.89 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

