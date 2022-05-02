Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MAA opened at $196.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.99 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.