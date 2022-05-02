Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,739,000 after purchasing an additional 720,096 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,028 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,392,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,650,000 after acquiring an additional 95,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,703,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,914,000 after purchasing an additional 255,498 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $102.24 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

