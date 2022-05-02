Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in AMETEK by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth $3,974,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,686,000 after purchasing an additional 96,210 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.30.

NYSE:AME opened at $126.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.41 and its 200-day moving average is $135.54.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

