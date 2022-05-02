Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $875,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $162.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.48 and its 200 day moving average is $163.72. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.96 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

