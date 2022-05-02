Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after buying an additional 138,740 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 3,774.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 302,254 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 167.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 137,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.36.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $57.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.