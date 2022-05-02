Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Linde by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.47.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $312.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.63 and its 200 day moving average is $318.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

