Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,706,000 after buying an additional 38,185 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $193.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.39.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

