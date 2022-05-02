Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 33,533 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Valero Energy by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 675,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Valero Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.21.

VLO opened at $111.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $116.07.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

