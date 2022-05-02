Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after acquiring an additional 37,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $170.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.65 and its 200-day moving average is $194.25. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Vertical Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

