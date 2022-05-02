Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 95 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $124.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

