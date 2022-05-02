ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading 20.5% Lower This Week

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $610,834.11 and approximately $5,871.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,622.15 or 1.00022130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00046286 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020345 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001467 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

