Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded down $5.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $423.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,817. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.01 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $553.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $612.89. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $703.20.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

