CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 577 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of RYN opened at $43.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.67. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

