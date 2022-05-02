CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 5,413 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.01.

Shares of BABA opened at $97.09 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $236.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

