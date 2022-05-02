CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 160 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,748,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,416,000 after purchasing an additional 72,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,656,000 after purchasing an additional 62,579 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,434,000 after purchasing an additional 772,802 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,193,000 after purchasing an additional 343,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,345,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,093,000 after purchasing an additional 256,289 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG opened at $135.81 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $149.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $169.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

