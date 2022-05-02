CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBP. Main Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 72,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $926,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBP opened at $22.02 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11.

