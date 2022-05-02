CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ITT were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ITT by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,054 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in ITT by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,227,000 after acquiring an additional 625,604 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in ITT by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 498,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,915,000 after acquiring an additional 191,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ITT by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 162,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,206,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $70.22 on Monday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.09.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

