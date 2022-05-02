CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.26.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $72.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.21. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

