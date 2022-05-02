CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $261,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $214.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.03. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.76 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

