CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $186,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 182.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period.

EWC opened at $37.05 on Monday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $41.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

