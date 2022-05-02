CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 527 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $265.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.86. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.88 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.27.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

