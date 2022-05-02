CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 1,070 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 216.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,119,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $150.85 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $7,588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,043 shares of company stock valued at $31,402,794. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

