Centerra Gold (CG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$316.57 million during the quarter.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$11.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.81. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$13.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -11.51%.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.85.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

