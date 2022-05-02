Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Set at C$27.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CVE. CIBC increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.73.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE opened at C$23.75 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.07.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 3.0300002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97.

About Cenovus Energy (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.