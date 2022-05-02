Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Down 4.3%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS)’s share price traded down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.75. 15,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 655,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

