Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Announces Earnings Results

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,458. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $102.04 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day moving average of $122.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 317,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

