CBC.network (CBC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $68,030.00

CBC.network (CBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One CBC.network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CBC.network has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. CBC.network has a market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $68,030.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00101520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00029077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About CBC.network

CBC is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CBC.network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

