Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of CSTL opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The company has a market capitalization of $569.36 million, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $345,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,696. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 360.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

