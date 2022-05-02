Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.42. 1,749,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,579. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

